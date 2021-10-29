Govee’s new RGBIC Smart Wall Sconces fall to $60 ahead of the holidays (Reg. $80)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its new RGBIC Smart Wall Sconces for $59.99 shipped once the on-page 25% off coupon has been clipped. With a list price of $80, today’s deal shaves $20 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. With an assortment of holidays just around the corner, now is a great time to consider adding these colorful wall sconce lights to your space. They can be controlled using the Govee Home app, Alexa, and even Google Assistant. You’ll immediately have more than 30 scenes at your fingertips in the Govee Home app, making it a cinch to set the mood for holidays and more. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

While arguably not as unique as the wall sconces above, you could opt for this smart RGB LED strip light kit at $16 Prime shipped to reduce today’s spending. You’ll get three 16.4-foot RGB strip light strands that can be connected together to span a total of just over 49 feet. These can be operated using the included remote or a smartphone app, making this one of the most value-packed smart strip light kits currently available.

Once finished here, you may also want to have a look at the discount we’re tracking on the Govee Flow Plus Smart LED Light Bars at $45. A recent discount paired with an on-page coupon makes this offer the best we’ve tracked to date and a solid time to strike. Swing by our smart home guide to find even more deals to pick from.

Govee RGBIC Smart Wall Sconces features:

Dynamic Music Mode: Use the Govee Home App to access our innovative music mode. Choose from a selection of vibrant lighting effects that sync your fixture lights with your favorite audio.

Hands-Free with Voice Control: With the Govee Home App, you can easily pair your fixture lights and control them no matter where you are. Our smart wall lights are also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for easy control.

Versatile Color Arrangements: Select your colors and effects using the Govee Home App. Find the lighting arrangements that work for you and watch your led wall sconces glow up any space in your home.

