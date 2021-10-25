Govee’s new Flow Plus smart LED light bars see rare 30% discount, now only $45

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its new Flow Plus Smart LED Light Bars for $45.24 shipped. Usually going for the $65 list price, clipping the on-page coupon will bring that down by 30%, marking one of the first discounts we’ve tracked. Designed to add a touch of ambiance to your gaming or home theatre setup, the Flow Plus light bars offer twin segmented RGBIC panels which can sync up to your music, movies, and games. They also offer Alexa and Assistant compatibility, so you can use simple voice commands to adjust the brightness, color settings, set timers or schedules, and much more. Hit the jump to keep reading.

Want to give your whole living room a similar upgrade? You can pick up 16.4-feet of Govee’s smart LED light strips for only $23. They offer comparable control over the color spectrum and come backed by Alexa and Assistant support as well. And for any Haloween bashes you might be looking forward to, they also sync up to music, so you can enjoy some spooky ambiance lighting that’ll monster mash right along with you.

While we’re talking smart lighting, you may also be interested to learn that the new Philips Hue White and Color A19 Medium Lumen Smart Bulbs are seeing a rare discount to $44 shipped. Offering a notably brighter output than their predecessors, these upgraded smart bulbs can join in on the Alexa and Assistant ecosystem, as well as any Zigbee smart hubs for HomeKit integration.

Govee Flow Plus Smart Light Bars features:

With an internal high-sensitivity mic, Govee Flow Plus light bars can react and move to the beat of your music, movie, and gaming audio for an immersive sound and light experience like no other. Adopts innovative RGBICWW technology to display rainbow-like light effects created from 16 millions colors. Boost your entertainment experience with dynamic presets or make your own light effects with DIY mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!