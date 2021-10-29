Supercharge your productivity with 14 Microsoft Office courses for $75 (Reg. $1,268)

Whether you work in sales or science, basically all desk jobs involve working with Microsoft products. If you want to improve your skills, The Complete 2022 Microsoft Office Master Class Bundle offers 92 hours of in-depth training. You can get the bundle today for only $75 (Reg. $1,268) at 9to5Toys Specials.

It would be fair to say that Microsoft Office is the backbone of working life today.

We crunch the numbers in Excel, communicate with co-workers via Teams, and craft presentations with PowerPoint — to mention only a few applications. If you want to get things done at work, you really need to understand how these tools work.

Featuring 92 hours of hands-on instruction, The Complete 2022 Microsoft Office Master Class Bundle provides the ultimate education. Through concise video tutorials, you learn how to take full control of every major part of the Office suite.

The training starts at beginner level, helping you master the basics of Excel, Word, and OneNote. You also discover how to handle email with Outlook, upload documents via SharePoint, and build slides with PowerPoint.

With the basics in place, you then dive into advanced topics — like Excel macros and VBA. You also get a crash course in Microsoft Power Automate, and two tracks on Microsoft Access.

Every single course is rated at 4.2 stars or more by previous students, and you get lifetime access on desktop and mobile devices.

Order today for $75 to grab this huge training bundle today and save over $1,000 on the content.

