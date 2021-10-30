iRobot’s flagship Roomba s9+ sees exclusive $150 discount courtesy of Wellbots

-
Best of 9to5ToysExclusiveHome GoodsiRobotWellbots
$150 off

After partnering with us for a giveaway last week, Wellbots is back to give our readers an exclusive offer on another iRobot robotic vacuum. Right now you can score the flagship Roomba s9+ for $949 shipped when applying code 9TO5VAC at checkout. Normally fetching $1,099, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year at $150 off going rate and the lowest price since April.

As the flagship offering from iRobot’s lineup of robotic vacuums, the Roomba S9+ delivers the most thorough cleaning experience from the brand. Centered around its state of the art 3-stage cleaning system, there’s also a 120-minute runtime and an anti-allergen system for trapping “99% of pollen and mold allergens.” You’ll also find smart mapping to make the most of each cleaning session and Alexa control so you don’t even have to lift a finger to tackle the chores. Head below for more.

Though the most compelling feature of the Roomba s9+ has to be the included dirt disposal unit. So alongside the robotic vacuum itself, you’re getting a docking station that will not only charge the device, but also empty out the internal dustbin into a larger unit that doesn’t have to be emptied after every clean.

So don’t forget to go head over to Wellbots and apply code 9TO5VAC at checkout in order to lock-in the $150 discount on the iRobot Roomba s9+.

iRobot Roomba s9+ features:

The Roomba s9+ robot vacuum – our smartest, most powerful robot vacuum yet. The Roomba s9+ automatically empties into a disposable AllergenLock bag that holds dirt and dust – so you don’t have to think about vacuuming from start to finish. The s9+ has a suite of groundbreaking technology designed for a superior clean deep into corners and along edges. Using Imprint Smart Mapping, Roomba s9+ learns, maps and adapts to your home, determining the best way to clean.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

iRobot

Wellbots

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

iRobot Roomba J7 giveaway: Win the all-new smart roboti...
iRobot unleashes its ‘smartest robot vacuum to da...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Early Deals Event, Pixel 6/P...
Cleanly run Ethernet at home with this 24-foot cable co...
Leather Honey’s leather cleaner nears all-time lo...
Teeter’s FitSpine X3 Inversion Table is down to $...
A steep coupon slashes UltraBlock’s Waterproof Qu...
mophie’s 10W Qi wireless charging pad falls to Am...
Show More Comments