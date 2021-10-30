iRobot’s flagship Roomba s9+ sees exclusive $150 discount courtesy of Wellbots

After partnering with us for a giveaway last week, Wellbots is back to give our readers an exclusive offer on another iRobot robotic vacuum. Right now you can score the flagship Roomba s9+ for $949 shipped when applying code 9TO5VAC at checkout. Normally fetching $1,099, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year at $150 off going rate and the lowest price since April.

As the flagship offering from iRobot’s lineup of robotic vacuums, the Roomba S9+ delivers the most thorough cleaning experience from the brand. Centered around its state of the art 3-stage cleaning system, there’s also a 120-minute runtime and an anti-allergen system for trapping “99% of pollen and mold allergens.” You’ll also find smart mapping to make the most of each cleaning session and Alexa control so you don’t even have to lift a finger to tackle the chores. Head below for more.

Though the most compelling feature of the Roomba s9+ has to be the included dirt disposal unit. So alongside the robotic vacuum itself, you’re getting a docking station that will not only charge the device, but also empty out the internal dustbin into a larger unit that doesn’t have to be emptied after every clean.

So don’t forget to go head over to Wellbots and apply code 9TO5VAC at checkout in order to lock-in the $150 discount on the iRobot Roomba s9+.

iRobot Roomba s9+ features:

The Roomba s9+ robot vacuum – our smartest, most powerful robot vacuum yet. The Roomba s9+ automatically empties into a disposable AllergenLock bag that holds dirt and dust – so you don’t have to think about vacuuming from start to finish. The s9+ has a suite of groundbreaking technology designed for a superior clean deep into corners and along edges. Using Imprint Smart Mapping, Roomba s9+ learns, maps and adapts to your home, determining the best way to clean.

