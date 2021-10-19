iRobot Roomba J7 giveaway: Win the all-new smart robotic vacuum courtesy of Wellbots

Earlier this fall, iRobot released its new Roomba J7 smart robotic vacuum and now you can win one for yourself! In partnership with Wellbots, 9to5Toys is now giving away the all-new robotic vacuum to help prepare for the holiday season. Head below to learn more about our iRobot Roomba J7 giveaway and how you can win.

Win the all-new iRobot Roomba J7 robotic vacuum

As the latest entry into the iRobot stable, the new Roomba J7 robotic vacuum arrives with a robust arsenal of cleaning capabilities to help tackle the chores ahead of the holiday season. Centered around its new advanced iRobot Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence which allows the robotic vacuum to automatically begin cleaning when you leave the house and finish up before you even return.

You’re also looking at Alexa and Google Assistant support to pair with the smartphone app, which lets you configure no-go zones and set up other features with the smart mapping technology. And to close out the $649 package, there’s also a 3-stage cleaning system with dual brushes and added suction power.

There’s also the higher-end J7+ model, which arrives with iRobot’s popular self-empty bin alongside all of the other features noted above. This one enters with a fitting $849 price tag.

The world’s smartest cleaning robots just got smarter…and that’s Genius. The Roomba j7 robot vacuum with Genius technology is thoughtfully designed with you and your specific needs in mind. It avoids objects in its way (including pet waste), it allows for automatic multiple cleanings a day, it empties its bin so you don’t have to and is ready to start cleaning the moment you open the box! It does all of the work, so that you don’t have to!

iRobot Roomba J7 giveaway instructions

Wellbots will be the ones handling the shipping, so winners will need to feel comfortable sending over their address and other relevant information. You’ll have to be within the continental United States to win. Best of luck!

