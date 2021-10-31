Amazon launches up to 60% off Halloween Echo speaker and smart display sale from $20

Today, Amazon is getting in on the spooky savings by launching a new Halloween Echo speaker and smart display sale. With prices starting at $20, you’re looking at free shipping across the board with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the All-new Echo Show 8 2nd Gen for $99.99. Having launched earlier this year with a $130 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings in order to return to the all-time low set just a few times before.

Amazon’s latest iteration of Echo Show 8 arrives with much of the same form-factor as before, but with some added improvements. Most notable is a new 13MP camera that’s backed by a wider 110-degree field of view and automatic pan and zoom features to keep you in the shot as well as activate smart home gear based on your presence. It’s also powered by a new octa-core processor which drives the Alexa experience alongside an 8-inch display for all of the things that Amazon’s voice assistant has come to be known for. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Alexa can show you even more – 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Make video calls with a 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered. Make video calls with a new camera that frames and centers automatically. Simply ask Alexa to call your contacts. Glance at your calendars and reminders. Use your voice to set timers, update lists, and see news or traffic updates.

