Best Buy early Black Friday sale now live: AirPods Pro $60 off, HomePod mini bundles, more

AppleBest BuyBlack Friday 2021
The holiday shopping season has officially begun. After seeing a collection of deals go live at Amazon this morning, Best Buy is following suit by launching its own early Black Friday sale. With the added perk of its price guarantee, you’re looking at the best prices of the year so far across the lot as well as the added assurance that you’ll be covered if even deeper discounts pop up later in the month. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $35, and you can check out all of our top picks below from the early Best Buy Black Friday sale.

After seeing Amazon deliver a notable price cut on the latest AirPods Pro yesterday, Best Buy is back to dish out even deeper savings on the new MagSafe-enabled offering. Dropping to $189.99, you’re looking at $59 in savings alongside a new all-time low on the refreshed version of Apple’s flagship earbuds.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Other early Black Friday deals at Best Buy:

