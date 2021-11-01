Powerbeats Pro with H1 chip return to low of $150 (Save $100), other Beats deals from $50

Amazon is continuing all of the early Black Friday savings we’ve seen so far over to Apple’s latest collection of Beats headphones and earbuds today starting at $50. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is is delivering the Powerbeats Pro for $149.99 in several colorways, marking a return to the all-time low for the first time in over three months. Down from the usual up to $250 price tag, today’s offer saves you as much as $100 and is $10 under our previous mention. Centered around an entirely wireless design, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24-hours of playback and a workout-ready form-factor. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below more.

Early Black Friday Beats discounts:

If you’d prefer to go with the latest from Sony, we’re tracking a series of all-time lows on various headphones and earbuds from the brand. Headlined by the popular ANC XM4s at $248, you’re also looking at the very first discount on the true wireless earbuds counterpart at the same price. Plus, there’s some more affordable options from $78.

More on the Powerbeats Pro Earbuds:

Totally wireless Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to revolutionize your workouts. With zero wires to hold you back, the adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks are customizable for extended comfort and stability. A reinforced design for sweat and water resistance lets you take it to the next level. Each earbud has full volume and track controls and up to 9 hours of listening time to fuel your training with powerful, balanced sound.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!