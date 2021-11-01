A stainless steel and glass build headline these salt and pepper shakers at $7.50 (Save 32%)

Home EC (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Shakers for $7.49 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While the list price currently rests at $12 or so, our research shows that this set has been selling for closer to $11. Even so, you’re still saving 32% and cashing in on the lowest price we have tracked. Give the kitchen table a more premium look and feel with this set of salt and pepper shakers. Each is outfitted with stainless steel and glass, taking it leaps and bounds ahead of typical shakers. Both stand 4.5 inches tall and hold up to 1/2 a cup of spices. A dial-styled lid allows you to choose from three pour settings, helping ensure that just the right amount will flow out.

While difficult to undercut the deal above, it is possible. You’ll have to opt for something like this stainless steel shaker set at $7 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that these do not look nearly as nice and cost nearly the same amount. But at least now you have an alternative to consider.

Speaking of kitchen-friendly upgrades, did you see that Ninja’s Pro Plus Blender is down to $70? You would usually have to spend $100 or more, making this a fantastic time to either upgrade an existing blender or finally add one to your kitchen. For more deals like this one, swing by our home goods guide.

HOME EC Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Shakers features:

Don’t you hate constantly having to refill your salt and pepper shakers? Standing about 4.5 inches tall and holding 1/2 cup of spices, this set is the perfect size to cut down on constant refills without being bulky. When you do have to refill, the clear glass bodies will let you know when it’s time! The stainless steel top easily screws off revealing a wide opening for easy and mess free refills.

