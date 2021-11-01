Ninja’s Pro Plus Blender is ready for holiday cooking and smoothies at $70 (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100 or more, this is at least 30% off the going rate, a 2021 Amazon low, and the best price we can find. For comparison’s sake, Bed Bath and Beyond charges $110 for this model right now. This blender sits in a nice middle ground between the smaller personal-sized options and the pricey high-end offerings. It is easy to pull out for your daily protein shake, but its 1400-watt motor can handle more than just your basic meal preparations this holiday season. It ships with a 72-ounce pitcher, three preset programs for smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, as well as a series of speed options alongside the manual pulse action. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Bed Bath and Beyond. More deals and details below.

But if you think a smaller personal-sized option will better suit your needs, take a look at the Oster My Blend. It drops the overall power down to 250-watts with a 20-ounce blending capacity, but it is more than powerful enough for your daily protein shake. At just under $23 Prime shipped, it is a far more affordable option than today’s lead deal, just don’t expect it to be quite as versatile in its applications

If you’re looking for alternative countertop cooker, there are plenty of major price drops floating around today. The Breville smart ovens are being some solid price drops today at up to $80 off the going rates and you can browse through all of those deals right here. Just make sure to check out today’s Ninja and Instant Pot air fryer offers as well.

More on the Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender:

The Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ features a new modern design and a more powerful motor than Ninja’s original Professional Blender*. *Versus BL610, based on operating wattage.

Ninja Total Crushing Blades give you perfectly crushed ice for your smoothies and frozen drinks with 1400 peak watts of professional power.

The 72 oz.* Total Crushing Pitcher is great for making large batches for the whole family. *64 oz. max liquid capacity.

3 preset Auto-iQ programs allow you to create smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, all at the touch of a button.

