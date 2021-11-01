iOttie’s new Velox MagSafe Car Mount goes on sale for the first time at $45

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Velox MagSafe Charging Air Vent Car Mount for $44.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $50, you’re looking at the very first discount on this recent release with $5 in savings and a new all-time low. Delivering one of the more premium designs for a MagSafe car charger on the market, this new iOttie Velox offering packs a silicone exterior which pairs with gold trim accenting and an air vent design. Its 7.5W output is about what we’ve come to expect from third-party MagSafe chargers, which will refuel your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 while also keeping it in-view during roadtrips and the like. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Now if you can live without the built-in charging features, going with the standard iOttie Velox MagSafe Mount at $25 is a great alternative. Ideal for those who rely on wired CarPlay while on-the-road, this offering packs much of the same magnetic mounting features as the lead deal, just with a more streamlined design that ditches the built-in 7.5W power output.

For other ways to outfit your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 charging setup with some MagSafe specs, be sure to go hit up our roundup that’s packed with reccomendations. Be it an upgrade for the car like either of the models above or solution for refueling at home, you’ll find every category of MagSafe charger covered.

iOttie Velox MagSafe Car Mount features:

Unibody aluminum housing for superior strength and a more compact design. Your MagSafe compatible iPhones and cases will be held securely in place even on rough roads. Additional vertical magnet provides even stronger grip and easy alignment. A MagSafe iPhone accessory designed for the technology of the future. Velox Wirelessly delivers up to 7.5W of power to your MagSafe compatible iPhones. USB-C car charger included.

