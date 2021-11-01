Samsung’s 1TB T7 Portable SSDs hit new Amazon lows from $130 shipped (Reg. $190+)

Amazon is now offering the 1TB Samsung T7 Portable Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. Regularly up to $170 and currently matched at both Newegg and Best Buy, today’s offer is up to 24% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A wonderful addition to your EDC or backup storage, this speedy portable SSD fits in the palm of your hand and moves data at up to 1,050MB/s. Built-in shock-resistance is joined by up to 6-feet of drop protection, included USB-C and -A connection cables, and a dynamic thermal system to guard against overheating. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 800 Best Buy customers. More deals and details below.

Amazon is also offering the 1TB Samsung T7 Touch Portable Solid-State Drive for $149.99 shipped. Originally $230, this one typically sells in the $190 range and is now also at a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the 2TB variant within $20 of its all-time low at $299.99 shipped. Essentially the same specs as today’s lead deal, but it’s a bit more expensive due to the built-in touch fingerprint security feature and top-mounted square LED. Also rated 4+ stars at Best Buy.

Today’s Samsung portable SSD deals join ongoing offers on SanDisk’s popular Extreme lineup with the 2TB USB-C NVMe Portable SSD at a new all-time low alongside a deep price drop on the big-boy 4TB model right here. You’re looking at the same speeds as the Samsung models above, but in arguably even more robust housings.

More on the Samsung T7 Portable Solid-State Drive:

TRANSFER IN A FLASH: Transfers files nearly 9.5x faster than external hard disk drive (HDD). Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 gen 2 supported devices*.

*SAMSUNG RECOMMENDS users to download the latest firmware update via the included Portable SSD Software 1.0 to ensure optimal performance

Data transfer speed may vary depending on the user’s PC environment and the types of data being transferred. USB 3.2 Gen2 and UASP support are required for maximum transfer speed (1,050MB/s)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!