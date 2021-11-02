Early Black Friday deals have smart Molekule Air Purifiers up to $320 off + more from $37

Amazon is now offering up to 40% off smart air purifiers from Molekule, LEVOIT, and more. One standout is the Molekule Air Mini Small Room Air Purifier for $239 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $399, this is $160 or 40% in savings for a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. While this is still more pricey than some air purifiers, it uses Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology to “destroy viruses, VOCs, allergens, bacteria, and mold.” It is also a smart model than can be controlled manually or remotely from the companion iOS or Android app. Five fan speed options, a natural wool felt handle, and the ability to purify spaces up to 250-square feet round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More air purifier deals below.

More air purifier deals:

We also just got our first look at the brand new Govee Smart Air Purifier yesterday. This model can refresh a 452-square foot space in 30-minutes and joins the growing lineup of Govee smart home gear. There are also some handy smart features here alongside smartphone control and you can browse through our complete coverage right here.

More on the Molekule Air Mini:

Molekule Air Mini uses Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology to destroy viruses, VOCs, allergens, bacteria & mold.

Designed for small rooms up to 250 sq. ft. Ideal for studio apartments, kids’ bedrooms & home offices.

Smart & Connected – Molekule Air Mini is easy to control using its one-touch interface. For added convenience, you can connect it to your WiFi and control it remotely using the iPhone or Android app.

Optimal – With 5 fan speeds to choose from, you can customize your purification needs, from whisper quiet, to boost.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!