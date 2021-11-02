Score Google’s prev-gen. Chromecast for the guest room TV at $20 (Save 33%)

Walmart is now discounting the Google Chromecast 3rd Gen. to $19.88. Shipping is free in orders over $25 or with a Walmart+ membership. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at a rare all-around discount on the streaming media player with today’s offer saving you 33% and marking the best price of the year. While not the more recent Google Chromecast with Google TV, this previous-generation model is a perfect way to integrate an office or guest room television with Assistant. It delivers 1080p content from all of the popular streaming services and sports a dongle design that plugs right into your TV. Get a better idea of how it comes to the greater Google streamer lineup in our comparison post and then head below for more.

At $20, you could also just opt for the onn Android TV Streaming Stick at $15. This alternative delivers much of the same 1080p playback, just without the first-party integrations you’d expect from one of Google’s in-house streaming media players. Even so, the price is hard to beat for those who are in the market for an affordable way to up the smarts of an existing TV.

Speaking of other affordable ways to upgrade a Google smart home, this week also saw the Nest Mini go on sale for $25 alongside a collection of other gear for your Assistant setup including smart displays, the latest Nest cameras, and more.

Google Chromecast features:

Stream content from your device to the largest screen in the room with Google Chromecast. It plugs into any television with an HDMI port, making it easy to cast images and audio to a format everyone can enjoy. Google Chromecast works with a variety of laptops as well as Apple and Android devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!