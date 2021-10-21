Google Nest Mini comes bundled with a smart color lightstrip at just $19 ($49+ value)

Walmart is now offering the Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker bundled with a Merkury Innovations Smart LED Strip Light for $19. Shipping is free in orders over $25 or with a Walmart+ membership. Normally you’d pay $49 for the Nest Mini alone, with the bundled light sweetening the pot even further. Today’s offer amounts to at least $30 in savings and delivers the best value we’ve seen to date. An ideal offering for diving into the Google smart home ecosystem for the first time or expanding the reach of your existing Assistant setup, Nest Mini packs a compact, fabric-wrapped design. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for Assistant users. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

At $19, this bundle is going to be one of the lowest prices of the holiday season, if not the outright best. Other retailers have been offering Nest Mini by itself for $25 as of late, but we haven’t seen an offer as good as the lead deal since Prime Day, and that one still lacked the bundled lightstrip. So if bringing home a new Assistant speaker interests you at all, consider locking in the highlighted discount above.

Though with Black Friday 2021 on the horizon, it won’t be long until we start seeing the year’s best offers go live across the board. Walmart themselves already detailed its big plans come next month, which continue the action of the lead deal starting on November 3 for a series of early shopping events.

Google Nest Mini features:

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the smart speaker you control with your voice. Just say “Hey Google” to play songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more. Music sounds bigger and richer. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, current weather conditions, and reminders. Set timers and alarms. And control your compatible smart devices.

