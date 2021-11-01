Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $149 off ahead of Black Friday (All-time lows)

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro starting at $699.99 shipped for the Wi-Fi 128GB model. That’s $99 off what you’d usually pay, $49 under our previous mention, and a match of the all-time low last set on Prime Day. There’s also several other configurations on sale, which take up to $149 off the going rates and marks a return to the best prices yet.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display alongside Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

With $99 or more in savings, today’s lead deal enters at the perfect time to also cash in on the second-generation Apple Pencil which is also on sale. Elevating the iPadOS experience, this accessory will ensure you can take full advantage of the M1-powered device when it comes to note taking, drawing, or sketching out ideas. Go get all of the details on cashing in on this discount right here.

It’s officially November and the start of a new month is seeing the launch of pre-Black Friday discounts. There are already plenty of ways to save ahead of the massive shopping event at the end of the month, most of which come backed by a price guarantee for some added assurance you’re getting the best deal of the holiday season. Check out everything right here.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

