Official Disney storefront now offers rare FREE shipping sitewide + deals from $6 and more

The official online Disney storefront is running one of its sitewide free shipping promotions today alongside a host of markdowns on apparel, toys, play sets, and more. With deals starting from under $6 and rare free shipping sitewide, this is a great chance to score some new Disney collectibles, knock some gifts off your upcoming birthday lists, and more. Normally free shipping is only available in orders over $75 at the official online Disney storefront, but you can now use code FREESHIP at checkout to ditch the delivery fees entirely. Head below for more details.

FREE shipping, more via official online Disney storefront

You’ll find a host of marked down goods from the official online Disney storefront right here you can use to maximize your savings with today’s free shipping promotion. It’s also a good idea to browse through the Disney gift guides for some fresh ideas for the holidays and upcoming gifts while you’re able to side step the shipping fees.

One standout offer here is the Disney Villains Clue Game at $36.98 shipped. Regularly $50 and currently fetching a bloated $70+ at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find on the Clue crossover board. This one puts a “decidedly wicked spin on the classic favorite.” Featuring infamous Disney villains, like Evil Queen, Dr. Facilier, Hades, Jafar, Maleficent, and Ursula, this is the classic game of Clue you remember with an interesting Disney twist. More details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the official online Disney storefront right here while the free shipping promotion is still live. Starting tomorrow again, you’ll have to hit the $75 threshold to side step delivery fees.

Then go feast your eyes on the 550-piece LEGO Mini Disney Castle before you dive into today’s massive selection of discounted building kits. Including everything from holiday advent calendars to Star Wars kits and much more, you’ll find all of today’s early Black Friday Amazon LEGO deals right here with deals starting from just $6 Prime shipped.

More on the Disney Villains Clue Game:

Disney Villains Clue Game puts a decidedly wicked spin on the classic favorite. The Villains are up to no good once again, causing mischief and mayhem within their vile realms. A mysterious spell has opened the passages to the nine realms once forbidden to the six diabolical Villains, and now each wants what the other has.

