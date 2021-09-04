Here’s our first look at the upcoming 550-piece LEGO Mini Disney Castle

With the 50th anniversary of Disney World around the corner in October, it looks like the LEGO Group will be looking to honor the celebration with a new set fitting for the occasion. Stacking up to over 550 pieces, the upcoming LEGO Mini Disney Castle will assemble a miniature version of the iconic landmark complete with a hard to find Mickey Mouse minifigure. Head below for all of the details.

First look at upcoming LEGO Mini Disney Castle

Coming to us from the LEGO Group’s Declaration of Conformity for the UK, we’re now getting a first look at yet another new creation launching later this fall. It’s been quite some time since there’s been a new expansion to the LEGO stable of Disney creations, but that will be changing soon thanks to an upcoming debut.

Bringing the Disney Castle to an even smaller build, the upcoming miniature recreation debuts as more of a micro-scale model compared to the first version of the iconic landmark that launched with a steep $349.99 price tag back in 2016. From the first photo depicting the kit, we can see that it has many of the signature elements you’d expect but a more basic design that’s reminiscent of the Architecture theme and its smaller, yet still display-worthy renditions of famous buildings. It stacks up to 567 pieces, which all seem to be put to pretty solid use.

To go alongside the miniature build, the LEGO Mini Disney Castle will also include a tuxedo-clad minifigure of Mickey Mouse himself. It’s the same figure that came in the original Disney Castle five years ago, giving builders another chance to score the character. Otherwise, there’s no 50th anniversary plaque or anything to signify the release.

Expect a launch later this fall

As of now, details around the actual launch of the LEGO Mini Disney Castle is still up in the air. A fall release is all but certain, and it’s looking like we’ll see the build hit store shelves sometime in October. The 50th anniversary of Disney World kicks off on the first of that month, which would be quite a fitting occasion to see the set.

Though the bigger question is on what capacity the release actually ends up taking. Reports are currently noting that it could be a gift with purchase, though our insight seems to indicate you’ll be able to purchase the LEGO Mini Disney Castle on its own. As set number 40478, the 40xxx indicates builds that are LEGO Store exclusives rather than always being freebies. Pricing seems to be set at $35, though this is one aspect of the kit that could very well be adjusted ahead the official release.

The difference five years makes

9to5Toys’ Take:

Even if the price point ends up being higher than $35, I can easily see this being a fantastic set for Disney fans at up to $50 or so. Given how popular the LEGO Architecture theme is, bringing much of those same cues to the Disney Castle for a mini version seems like a no-brainer and perfect opportunity given the 50th anniversary of the park.

Though it will be interesting to see how everything plays out, given that this will be the second LEGO castle launching the fall. 9to5Toys reported earlier this summer that a Nintendo-themed Peach’s Castle will be debuting in the coming months, so stay tuned for what will likely be an even larger brick-built icon to release.

