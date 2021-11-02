Samsung’s Galaxy S7/SE/+ lineup now up to $230 off at Amazon lows from $430

Following all of the other early Black Friday Samsung discounts, Amazon is now rolling the savings over to the lineup of Galaxy Tab S7/SE/+ tablets starting at $429.99 shipped. Headling all of the markdowns is the flagship Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 128GB at $649. Down from the usual $850 price tag, today’s offer is matching the all-time low set just twice before at $201 off while beating our previous mention by $70.

With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display marking one of its most notable features, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside upwards of 256GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Our recent poll found that the Galaxy S7 lineup were the more popular Android tablet offerings amongst our readers, and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need the larger display can score the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB for $499.99 at Amazon right now, as well. Down from the typical $650 going rate, you’re looking at $150 in savings and a new Amazon low at $50 under our previous mention. The elevated 512GB model is also on sale with $230 in savings attached. This 11-inch tablet will bring you much of the same S7+ functionality noted above, but with 15-hour battery life, the same S Pen integration, and similar performance.

And for an even more affordable offering still, Amazon wraps up today’s sale by including the new Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB at $429.99. Down from $530, you’re looking at $100 in savings alongside a new all-time low at $20 under our previous mention. While you are looking at a larger screen, the FE model arrives without the AMOLED display found above and instead rocks a standard LCD panel. In a similar fashion, you’re also stepping down to a 60Hz refresh rate, as well as only a pair of speakers to compare with four units built into the S7/+. Dive into our announcement coverage to get the full scope of what to expect.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

