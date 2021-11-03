Save up to $315 on Hisense’s latest 4K Android TVs: QLED 120Hz, HDMI 2.1, more from $300

Amazon is giving early holiday shoppers a chance today to upgrade their home theaters by offering a series of new all-time lows across all of the latest Hisense Android TV models. Ranging from some more affordable releases to flagship offerings and more, shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Hisense 65-inch U7G QLED 4K Android TV at $899.99. Down from $1,100, you’re looking at $200 in savings alongside a new Amazon all-time low that’s $100 under our previous mention.

Having entered the Hisense lineup earlier this summer, this U7G model is one of the brand’s latest offerings and is backed with specs to match. Its 4K QLED panel is backed by a 120Hz native refresh rate, which pairs perfectly with its pair of HDMI 2.1 ports for hooking up a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Though the built-in Android TV features are sure to deliver most of the content you’ll need, with access to popular streaming services on top of Google Assistant features. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the U8G model. Head below for more from $300.

Hisense U8G TV deals:

Hisense U7G TV deals:

Hisense U6G TV deals:

Hisense A6G TV deals:

All of these discounts all also have the added perk of being backed by the new 100-day trial program. As part of its new no regrets guarantee that you can read all about in our coverage right here, the program offers some extra assurance in case you don’t end up as impressed by all of the specs. 

Then after you’ve checked out all of the Hisense models on tap today, go head over to our previous coverage that details the Samsung and LG 4K TVs currently on sale. With as much as $600 off a selection of OLEDs, HDMI 2.1-enabled sets, and even massive 85-inch models, you’ll find some of the best prices of the year with added Amazon credits on a select few, as well.

Hisense U7G QLED 4K Android TV features:

The Hisense U7G Quantum is the most advanced TV in its price class, providing a picture with richer colors, more detail, better brightness, and smoother motion. For the first time, the U7G is enhanced by Quantum Dot technology, raising the bar for picture-quality. With Quantum Dots, watching your TV is closer to looking out a window than ever before. Scenes pop with the impact of lifelike color and realistic brightness enabled by Quantum Dots.

