Samsung and LG 4K TVs up to $600 off: OLEDs, HDMI 2.1, 85-inch + $200 Amazon credit, more

As part of its Early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering some massive price drops on a range of Samsung and LG 2021-model 4K TVs. One standout is the Samsung 65-inch Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,697.99 shipped. Regularly $2,100 at Best Buy and usually fetching nearly as much at Amazon, this is up to $402 in savings and the lowest we can find. Perfect for the living and gaming setups, this is a 4K 120Hz panel with four HMDI 2.1 jacks, voice control (Alexa and Google Assistant), and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services and apps. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. Head below for even more Samsung and LG 4K TV deals.

Samsung 4K TV deals:

LG 4K TV deals:

But the home theater deals don’t stop there. Alongside big-time offers on its smart home gear, we are also tracking deep deals on Amazon’s latest Fire TV lineup starting at $22. You’ll find deals on its fire TV Stick models as well as the Cube and Recast boxes right here.

More on the Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV:

The QN90A is the finest of the Samsung 4K TV lineup. This series features Quantum HDR 32X which delivers spectacularly vibrant, bright, and vivid colors. Using a precise array of Quantum Mini LEDs, our game-changing Quantum Matrix Technology creates impeccable contrast so you can see intense picture detail. Object Tracking Sound+ follows the action as it happens on-screen to deliver a highly immersive experience. Plus, with the Ultra Viewing Angle and anti-glare screen technology, every seat is now the best seat.

