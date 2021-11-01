Samsung and LG 4K TVs up to $600 off: OLEDs, HDMI 2.1, 85-inch + $200 Amazon credit, more

-
AmazonHDTVSamsungLG
$600 off From $798

As part of its Early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering some massive price drops on a range of Samsung and LG 2021-model 4K TVs. One standout is the Samsung 65-inch Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,697.99 shipped. Regularly $2,100 at Best Buy and usually fetching nearly as much at Amazon, this is up to $402 in savings and the lowest we can find. Perfect for the living and gaming setups, this is a 4K 120Hz panel with four HMDI 2.1 jacks, voice control (Alexa and Google Assistant), and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services and apps. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. Head below for even more Samsung and LG 4K TV deals. 

Samsung 4K TV deals:

LG 4K TV deals:

But the home theater deals don’t stop there. Alongside big-time offers on its smart home gear, we are also tracking deep deals on Amazon’s latest Fire TV lineup starting at $22. You’ll find deals on its fire TV Stick models as well as the Cube and Recast boxes right here.  

More on the Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart TV:

The QN90A is the finest of the Samsung 4K TV lineup. This series features Quantum HDR 32X which delivers spectacularly vibrant, bright, and vivid colors. Using a precise array of Quantum Mini LEDs, our game-changing Quantum Matrix Technology creates impeccable contrast so you can see intense picture detail. Object Tracking Sound+ follows the action as it happens on-screen to deliver a highly immersive experience. Plus, with the Ultra Viewing Angle and anti-glare screen technology, every seat is now the best seat.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Samsung LG

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LG’s 55-inch HDMI 2.2 UHD 4K Smart Gallery OLED ...
Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4 fall to new Amazo...
Best in class Shure USB mics see rare Amazon deals from...
OnePlus 9/Pro see early Black Friday discounts to all-t...
Sony’s latest headphones fall to Amazon lows at u...
Early Black Friday Fire tablet and Kindle deals live fr...
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch returns to all-time lo...
Roku’s new Streaming Stick 4K delivers AirPlay 2,...
Show More Comments