Colgate whitening toothpaste and electric toothbrushes from $8 at Amazon (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off Colgate oral care products, toothpaste, electric toothbrushes, and more. The hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit is now starting from $27.99 shipped in both colorways. This modern electric toothbrush kit typically fetches $40 on Amazon where it is now 30% off for a new all-time low there. You’ll also find the smart rechargeable models marked down from $75 to $45 shipped. Both of which feature up to 6 months of battery life before they need to be taken care of and include everything you need to get started. Alongside two or more brushing modes and the usual built-in timer, the brush connects with the companion app to help target spots “that need extra love.” Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More Colgate deals below.

More Amazon Colgate deals:

While we are talking personal care, you’ll want to browse through the early Black Friday Philips OneBlade sale as well. These are some of the most popular shavers out there and are now starting from just $30. They make for wonderful gifts and you’ll find just about the entire lineup marked down right now alongside a series of other shavers and trimmers right here.

More on the hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit:

Starter Kit includes: 1 smart electric adult toothbrush handle and head, 2 AAA batteries, 1 carrying case and an extra refill brush head keep you humming for up to 6 months

Smart toothbrush guides you to brush better: Connected, Bluetooth toothbrush targets spots that need extra love

Win-win situation: Improve your brushing while earning points toward rewards

Powerful sonic vibrations in 2 modes: Personalize your pulse by choosing the vibration level that suits you; choose from normal or sensitive

