Gerber’s 9-in-1 Mullet Multi-Tool falls to $8 Prime shipped, more up to 38% off

Amazon is offering the Gerber Mullet 9-in-1 Multi-Tool for $7.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $10, today’s deal shaves 20% off and comes within $0.13 of the lowest offer we have tracked. Believe it or not, this mullet-themed multi-tool offers up to a total of nine functions. You’ll garner a pry bar, wire stripper, nail puller, scraper, small and large flathead driver, cross driver, 1/4 hex driver, and bottle opener. It can be easily attached to a keychain, belt loop, and more. Continue reading to find additional Gerber discounts up to 38% off.

Take your DIY abilities to new heights when you also snag this ORIA 142-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set at $17.50. It’s outfitted with 120 bits that will make just about every electronic repair easier to tackle. You’ll also get 22 other tools, many of which do not usually make the cut in other kits like this.

