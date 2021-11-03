ORIA’s expansive 142-in-1 Precision Set is ready for most electronic repairs at $17.50 (New low)

AMIR-US Direct (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the ORIA 142-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $17.59 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, our research shows that this ORIA kit has never sold for less than $19.50 and has been going for $22 lately. This means you’ll save 20% and cash in on the lowest price we have tracked. Prepare yourself to tackle a bulk of electric repairs with this expansive ORIA kit. With a total of 142 pieces in tow, it dwarfs much of the competition with 120 bits and 22 other tools. ORIA touts that it is versatile enough to not only handle smartphone fixes, but also laptops, glasses, watches, and more.

Given just how sizable the deal above is, it’s hard to beat the overall value. That being said, a smaller kit will cost less. For instance, right now you can step down to the JAKEMY 73-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set at $11 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that you’ll forfeit ORIA branding, which has made a name for itself in this product category.

Still have some outdoor tasks you need to tackle this fall? If so, today’s Gold Box has you covered with Greenworks yard tools at up to 30% off. Leading the pack is its leaf blower and trimmer combo at $223. This is bound to come in handy not only now, but once spring rolls around again as well.

ORIA 142-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set features:

With 10 years disassembling electronic and repair guides data, our technicians re-engineered our 142 in 1 precision repair tool set, including all you will need for electronics repair, such as Phillips, pentalobe, torx, hex, slotted, triangle, square and other sizes, which will help you complete a number of projects, bringing a surprise to your life.

Our torx screwdriver set comes with 120 different sizes bits and 22 other repair tools. The chrome vanadium head has a hardness of 55-60HRC, which are Designed and manufactured by AMIR and ORIA using highest quality materials and methods. Ideal for repairing most of smart phones, toys, laptops, computers, glasses, wrist watch, electronic digital products and other devices.

