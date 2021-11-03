Save up to $200 on Gotrax electric scooters: G Max Ultra $700, more from $104

The official Gotrax eBay storefront is now taking 20% off a selection of its electric scooters when code NEWBRANDS20 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board, and there is a maximum savings of $100. Our top pick is G Max Ultra Commuting Electric Scooter at $699.99. Normally fetching $800, like you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings while beating our previous mention by $20 to mark the best price we’ve seen since Prime Day where it was $20 less. This high-end electric scooter delivers 20MPH top speeds to pair with its 45-mile range and folding design that makes stowing away in-between rides a bit more convenient. You’re also looking at air-filled tires, an electric braking system, and LED display for tracking mileage, enabling cruise control, and more. Head below for more.

Other notable Gotrax electric scooters:

If you’re looking for more of a pragmatic way to get in on the environmentally-friendly savings, this morning saw a Greenworks sale go live. Delivering various ways to outfit your lawn care routine with some new electric tools with up to 30% in savings.

Gotrax G Max Ultra features:

GOTRAX G Max Ultra is the top of the new high performance series of electric scooters. Powerful 350W motor can easily reach up to 20 mph, travel up to 45 miles per single charge. Max weight load is 220 lbs. Featuring ultra long distance, high quality 36V17.5aH LG battery the G Max Ultra holds charge for up to 45 miles conquering long distances as a worthwhile commuting e-scooter.

