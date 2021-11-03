Let Meross’ Alexa/Assitant-enabled essential oil diffuser set the mood for $25 (Save 30%)

Milesi Home (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Meross’ Smart Essential Oil Diffuser for $25.19 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. That coupon will slash a solid 30% off the normal going rate, dropping the price to a new Amazon low. Perfect for bringing some fresh scents into the home even when nothing is growing outside, this aromatherapy diffuser sports a 400ml capacity for all-day or all-night ambiance. It also features Alexa/Assistant integration, so you can create timers, set schedules, and adjust the color of the LED band all with simple voice commands. Head below to keep reading.

Though, if the smart home support isn’t a must, this popular Innogear diffuser should do essentially the same job for only $15. Sure, you don’t have quite the same level of control over it, but with two misting modes and a menagerie of lighting features, you can still create a lovely, relaxing atmosphere for $10 less than what our lead deal would run you.

You can find even more deals like this over in our smart home guide, so if you’re interested to see what other devices and functions you can add to your personal ecosystem, it’s a great place to start. With deals on everything from smart bulbs to under-counter lights, plus some impressive 40% savings on this D-Link smart outlet, there’s no end to the possibilities.

Meross’ Smart Essential Oil Diffuser features:

A large 400ml water tank provides up to 12 hours running time continuously with no effort to refill. You can set it to weak mist (6-8 hrs working time) or strong mist(10-12 hrs working time). Adopted ultrasonic technology, Meross diffuser is extremely quiet(<30dB) when working

Use it like a normal aroma diffuser or download the Meross app to control features like mist intensity, timer settings, scheduling, LED color directly from your phone. Our smart diffuser is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. It can be simply controlled by your voice command, e.g. “Alexa, turn on the diffuser”

