Here’s another chance to score D-Link’s Mini Smart Plug at the Amazon low of $15 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering D-Link’s Mini Smart Plug for $14.99 shipped. Down from the usual $25 tag, today’s 40% cut is a match for the all-time Amazon low. Designed to expand your current smart home ecosystem to just about any of your household appliances, this smart plug comes back by both Alexa and Assistant support, as well as all of the classic functions like timers, schedules, and multi-device pairing. With a compact design that won’t get in the way of your other sockets, these are perfect for adding a bit of extra efficiency to your morning routine, or bringing voice commands to your lights, appliances, and more. Head below for more options.

Have more than one device you’d like to hook up? These HBN 15A smart plugs offer twice the sockets for only $10 after you clip the on-page coupon. These offer a similar feature set as well as Alexa and Assistant integration, with two indepentently-controllable outlets for double the smart home support. Although, smart home devices from other brands might not be compatible with HBN’s, so if you’re looking for multi-device pairing here, it’s best to stick to one or the other.

Keep the smart home savings rolling with Arlo’s 4K Ultra 2 Spotlight cameras for $120 off. Packing some incredibly hi-res visuals with HDR and color night vision, these cams offer some premium insight into your home while you’re away. They also bring HomeKit integration to the table, so you can get smart alerts, two-way audio, and more straight from your iPhone or compatible devices.

More on D-Link’s Mini Smart Plug:

[Control From Anywhere] Turn electronics off or on with your phone and the mydlink app (iOS, Android).

[Routines and Schedules] Create schedules, countdowns, one-tap routines, and automation between devices.

[Voice Control] Pair with Google Home and Alexa (sold separately) using simple voice commands.

[No Hub Required] Works with the 2. 4 GHz Wi-Fi you already have in your home; no hub or accessories required.

[Smart, Compact Design] It won’t obstuct the other electrical sockets next to it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!