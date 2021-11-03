Wyze Bulb Color 2-pack delivers 1,100-lumens of brightness with first Amazon sale at under $25

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Wyze Bulb Color Smart LED Lights for $24.83 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $29 going rate direct once you factor in shipping and $28 list price at Amazon, today’s deal marks the first discount we’ve tracked at the online retailer. Delivering 1,100-lumens of brightness to your space, Wyze Bulb Color is a great way to add RGB to existing fixtures without having to invest in Philips Hue or other more expensive ecosystems. You’ll find that these bulbs are compatible with Alexa and Assistant right out of the box, delivering simple voice control and smart home tie-ins. If you want to learn more about Wyze Bulb Color, our hands-on review and announcement coverage takes a deeper dive into what you’ll experience when they arrive. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind losing out on the 1,100-lumen brightness that Wyze offers in its Bulb Color, then TP-Link’s Kasa RGB LED Bulb 2-pack is a great alternative. Outputting 800 lumens, this bulb is perfect for places where brightness isn’t of the utmost importance. You’ll still retain Alexa and Assistant voice commands, but at a lower price of $18 on Amazon, leaving an additional $6 in your wallet.

Don’t forget about the early Black Friday deals that we’re tracking on Philips Hue with up to 41% in savings available. Pricing starts at $80 and there are quite a few options to pick from here. Going with Philips Hue over Wyze or TP-Link nets a large benefit: HomeKit compatibility. Neither option above deliver this function, so you’ll have to go with a higher-end lighting setup like Hue if that’s on your list of requirements.

More on the Wyze Bulb Color:

Brighter. Dimmer. Better. – Most color bulbs max out at 800lm. Tune ours brighter (1100lm/75W), dimmer (30lm/2W), or anywhere between with a wide-ranging lumen output that’s as intense or as subtle as you need.

16 Million Colors – Whether it’s game day or wine night, precise color control in the Wyze app lets you turn moments into memories. Create custom presets to instantly change scenes with just a tap

White Light Temperature Control – Cool it down and focus or warm it up and relax. Dedicated white light controls let you choose the perfect setting for your activity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!