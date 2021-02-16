Wyze, our favorite budget-focused smart home company, is out with a new product today: Wyze Bulb Color. The company is known for its low-cost smart home gear, including a security system, Watch, outdoor plug, camera, and even its original Wyze Bulb. Well, they’re expanding their footprint with a color version of its popular light bulb, and Wyze has a few tricks up its sleeve.

Add some spice to your smart home with Wyze Bulb Color

Wyze is further expanding its smart home setup with the launch of its color bulb. Featuring 16 million colors and tunable white, this is the perfect upgrade to your smart home.

What sets this bulb apart from the rest is that it features a 90+ CRI rating. What this means is that it has a “color rendering index” of 90, which is pretty high. For comparison, our research shows that Philips Hue is around 80+ CRI, which is substantially less than what Wyze is claiming here. This results in a more true color representation, which can be nice if you’re wanting to use these in your home theater, video background for Zoom, or anywhere else in your home.

1,100-lumens is brighter than most other color bulbs on the market

Most A19 Philips Hue color bulbs sport a brightness of around 800-lumens, which is a 60W equivalent when compared to traditional lighting. That’s fine in most scenarios, but Wyze wanted to take it a step further. With 1,100-lumens of maximum light output, the Wyze Bulb Color equates to a 75W bulb, which is quite a bit brighter. Plus, given that it can dim down to 30-lumens (or 2W), you can really dial it in to exactly how bright you want.

Plus, this bulb doesn’t just generate the standard 16 million colors. Wyze also built it to be able to go from 1800K to 6500K in color temperature for white reproduction. This means that you don’t have to settle for low-quality white reproduction that’s not quite accurate with this bulb like many other budget-focused options on the market.

Automate your life with the Wyze app

The Wyze Bulb Color, is, of course, compatible with the Wyze app. This means you can program it for a number of automations, including turning blue on recycle day, red when Wyze Lock sees you’ve left the door open, or green when it’s time to leave every morning. The options are endless on what you can program this bulb to do.

Pricing and availability

Wyze Bulb Color will retail for $34.99 plus shipping, which works out to right around $8.75 per bulb. For a color bulb, that’s quite low-cost.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!