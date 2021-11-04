B&H Holiday Start Sale takes $149 off 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, plus other early Black Friday deals

B&H today is launching its new Holiday Head Start sale as a way to help shoppers avoid the Black Friday 2021 rush with some enticing discounts before Thanksgiving week. Shipping is free across the board. Alongside rotating deals on photography gadgets and the like, you’ll find deep discounts on the latest Apple releases, popular Bose headphones, and more. Head below for all of our highlights.

Most notably, B&H is giving shoppers another chance to score the best prices of the year on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, taking off as much as $149 across various storage capacities in the lineup, as well as Wi-Fi + Cellular offerings. Also at Amazon, where pricing starts at $999. While these are matching our previous offers, you’re looking at a return to the all-time low for only the second time for many and notable savings across the lot of $99 or more.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the discounts from B&H today, as its Holiday Head Start sale will be live through the November. Or just hit up our Black Friday 2021 hub for all of the latest deals, news, ad leaks, and much more.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

