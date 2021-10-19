Save $200 on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at Amazon and score a new all-time low

Amazon is now offering Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $999 shipped in Space Gray. Delivering a new all-time low at $200 off the going rate, today’s offer undercuts our previous mention by $100 in order to mark the best price to date at Amazon, or any other retailer for that matter. Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

For anyone looking to make the most of their new iPadOS experience, upgrading the package with a second-generation Apple Pencil is an easy recommendation. Whether you plan to unleash some digital art, take hand-written notes, or just want the added precision, this accessory is a must-have and notable way to leverage your savings.

Though speaking of Apple Silicon, all eyes are now on the new debuts from yesterday’s Unleashed event. Delivering the most powerful machines from Apple to date, the upcoming M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros are already seeing pre-order discounts with up to $295 in savings attached. Dive into our coverage right here for a closer look at all of the different models on sale.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!