Remote control your Christmas lights with three of these Etekcity outlets for just $16

Amazon is currently offering three of the Etekcity Remote Control Outlets for $16.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at nearly 20% in savings alongside the second-best price to date that’s within cents of the all-time low. If you’re looking for a way to more conveniently control Christmas lights this holiday season but aren’t ready to invest in smart home gadgetry, these remote control outlets are worth a look. In total, you’re getting three of them which plug right into the wall and are controlled by a bundled remote which can turn each one on or off individually. Perfect for using behind the Christmas tree or any other hard to reach areas, these outlets are sure to make decorating just a bit easier this year.

If your setup calls for bringing that same connivence noted above to an outdoor set of lights, your money might be spent better on Etekcity’s Wireless Outdoor Outlet at $14 instead. This model packs a pair of individually controllable outlets wrapped in a weatherproof exterior. The remote can reach up to 150 feet away, allowing you to set up everything from spotlights highlighting the wreath on the front door to any number of other holiday decorations out in the yard.

A more unique way to get your home ready for the holidays would be outfitting your space with the Philips Hue HomeKit Lightstrip Plus starter set. This multicolor lightstrip can be installed anywhere in your house, be it for adding some ambient warm lighting to your family room or some multicolor illumination somewhere that could use a splash of festive green or red. And at a new all-time low of $69, it’s more affordable than ever.

Etekcity Remote Control Outlet features:

Remotely control hard-to-reach appliances and devices without built-in power ON/OFF switches at the push of a button, an ideal ally to those with limited mobility. Saves you the trouble of having to plug in and unplug your electric appliances, giving users instant control over lamps, televisions, and more with a simple press. Strong RF signal works through doors and walls without interfering with other electronics; operating from as far as 100 ft. in line of sight

