Garmin’s Venu Sq Music smartwatch packs an always-on display at $180 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Garmin Venu Sq Music GPS Smartwatch for $179.99 shipped. Down from a list price of $250, which other models still fetch, this selection generally goes for $210 at Amazon these days. This discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Venu Sq Music delivers a 1.3-inch display that’s bright enough to see during the day. The always-on mode makes it simple to get information at a glance, too. With up to six days of battery life on a single charge, the Garmin Venu Sq Music is ready to go the distance with you on longer trips. Plus, it has over 20 preloaded sports apps and tracking functions including walking, running, cycling, and more. The music aspect of this smartwatch even delivers the ability to download songs from Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer and enjoy listening with Bluetooth headphones, no phone required. Head below for more.

Save some cash when you ditch the Garmin namesake for Wyze. While the company is becoming a household name, the Wyze Watch does lack in features compared to the Venu Sq Music. You’ll notably find that it doesn’t have an always-on display, integrated GPS, or the offline music functionality. However, at $38 once you clip the on-page coupon, it’s a no-brainer option if you’re on a tighter budget.

If you need a new smartphone as well, consider Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at $200 off. It packs a massive 7.6-inch display once unfolded and offers some of the best hardware that Samsung can muster. You’ll find 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 3-sensor camera array, and more in tow for a premium experience all around.

More on the Garmin Venu Sq Music Smartwatch:

See everything clearly on a bright color display that includes an always-on mode, perfect for quick glances

Health is important to you, so monitor everything from your Body Battery energy levels, respiration, hydration and stress to sleep, your menstrual cycle, estimated heart rate and more

Easily download songs to your watch, including playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music or Deezer accounts (requires app on a compatible smartphone), and connect with wireless headphones (sold separately) for phone-free listening

