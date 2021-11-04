Enjoy 7.6-inch folding screen with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at $200 off

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Android Smartphone for $1,599.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,800, you’re looking at $200 in savings with today’s offer matching our previous September mention for the second-best price to date. As the latest flagship folding smartphone from Samsung, its new Galaxy Z Fold 5G arrives with 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, but then head below for more.

The folding 7.6-inch display means there is even more to protect on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, so it’s probably a good idea to spend some of your savings on Samsung’s official S Pen case. Alongside covering your handset with some added protection, this package also bundles in the S Pen stylus at $80. You’ll find all of the details in our hands-on review on why this is an essential add-on to your new folding smartphone.

Speaking of folding smartphones, Motorola launched a new sale yesterday across its entire 2021 lineup which is headlined by the razr 5G at $600 off. That’s alongside some even newer handsets starting at $180, as well as all of the best app and game deals up for grabs in our latest roundup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G features:

See more and do more with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smart phone, that has the ultimate foldable screen putting a workspace, theater, and game room right in your pocket. The sleek cover display unfolds to double the size, providing one expansive 7.6” edge-to-edge display that’s like a tablet. Our first-ever Under Display Camera provides an incredible uninterrupted view. We’ve put an ultra dynamic AMOLED display on our super expansive screen.

