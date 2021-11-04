Add this laser temperature gun to your workshop for $13.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $20, 1-year low)

-
AmazonDIY and Outdoor Tools
32% off $13.50

JE Products US (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Helect Digital Laser Temperature Gun for $13.58 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this offering has actually been selling for $20. This leaves you with 32% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. If you have yet to add a temperature gun to your workshop, now is a great time. This offering is ready to detect temperatures that range from -58 to 1112 degrees Fahrenheit. Response time takes 0.5 seconds or less, ensuring you only have to point and press the trigger to get a measurement with up to ±1.5% accuracy. The backlit screen makes it easy to read, even when in dark environments.

While you’re at it, why not apply today’s savings towards a touchless thermometer for the medicine cabinet at $9 Prime shipped? It’ll take the hassle out of checking your temperature and is more accurate than standard mercury thermometers. Readings only take one second and this unit has a memory feature that stores 35 historic measurements.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also benefit from one of the deals in our Gerber multi-tool roundup from yesterday. Headlining the bunch is its 9-in-1 Mullet Multi-Tool at $8 Prime shipped. And that’s not all, there are several more discounts that offer up to 38% off. Swing by our DIY and outdoor tools guide to find even more markdowns.

Helect Digital Laser Temperature Gun features:

  • Helect infrared thermometer can be used both daily and industrial temperature measurement, such as cooking, refrigeration, steel, glass, plastics, food and so on
  • °C/°F switchable, automatic data hold, backlit LCD, low battery indicator, auto power off function. 9V Battery is included
  • Easily and quickly measure temperatures from a safe and hazard-free distance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

DIY and Outdoor Tools

About the Author

Try smoked turkey this year with Masterbuilt’s 30...
Score 33% off CRAFTSMAN’s 40-piece Mechanics Tool...
Sorel offers 25% off new styles + free shipping: Boots,...
Amazon hardcover gaming art book sale from $17: Game Co...
Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Flight Control System ...
Score off-season discounts on Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkle...
Best Android app deals of the day: Vandals, QR and Barc...
Grab the 144W GoSun PowerBank+ with 3 outputs and solar...
Show More Comments