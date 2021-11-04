Add this laser temperature gun to your workshop for $13.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $20, 1-year low)

JE Products US (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Helect Digital Laser Temperature Gun for $13.58 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this offering has actually been selling for $20. This leaves you with 32% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. If you have yet to add a temperature gun to your workshop, now is a great time. This offering is ready to detect temperatures that range from -58 to 1112 degrees Fahrenheit. Response time takes 0.5 seconds or less, ensuring you only have to point and press the trigger to get a measurement with up to ±1.5% accuracy. The backlit screen makes it easy to read, even when in dark environments.

While you’re at it, why not apply today’s savings towards a touchless thermometer for the medicine cabinet at $9 Prime shipped? It’ll take the hassle out of checking your temperature and is more accurate than standard mercury thermometers. Readings only take one second and this unit has a memory feature that stores 35 historic measurements.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also benefit from one of the deals in our Gerber multi-tool roundup from yesterday. Headlining the bunch is its 9-in-1 Mullet Multi-Tool at $8 Prime shipped. And that’s not all, there are several more discounts that offer up to 38% off. Swing by our DIY and outdoor tools guide to find even more markdowns.

Helect Digital Laser Temperature Gun features:

Helect infrared thermometer can be used both daily and industrial temperature measurement, such as cooking, refrigeration, steel, glass, plastics, food and so on

°C/°F switchable, automatic data hold, backlit LCD, low battery indicator, auto power off function. 9V Battery is included

Easily and quickly measure temperatures from a safe and hazard-free distance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!