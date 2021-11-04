Make your Instagram shine with this 4K GPS camera drone, now $75 (Reg. $89)

If you thought that owning your own HD camera drone would be unaffordable, it might be time to reconsider. Featuring headless take-off and optical flow, the Black GPS 4K Drone 106 Pro is packed with technology. Right now, you can get it for just $74.95 and recieve $10 back in credit (Reg. $89) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From Casey Neistat to the DudePerfect guys, every major YouTube channel today features drone footage. Most top Instagram stars also post photos taken from up high, and there are even awards dedicated to the art of drone photography.

While the big brands make you pay hundreds of dollars for the best features, there are some great alternatives flying around. The 106 Pro is a prime example. This powerful little quadcopter is equipped with a high-quality 4K camera, mounted on a three-axis gimbal. It has GPS technology on board, and a range of 1,200 meters.

However, the really impressive stuff is only unlocked when you connect the 106 Pro to your smartphone. This opens up smart flight modes, such as gesture control. This allows you to control the 106 Pro with a flick of your wrist. Altitude hold mode offers precision hovering, with optical flow to keep everything rock steady.

Add in headless flying and one-tap return to base, and this drone truly does it all. Plus, it folds down small enough to take anywhere.

Order today for only $74.95 to get the 106 Pro today with the remote included, normally worth a total of $89. After your purchase, you will get $10 added to your account to spend on other deals!

