Tested: Goal Zero’s new Yeti 1000 Core power station is dependable for outages and tailgates

Whether for tailgates and camping or keeping gear online during an outage, portable power stations are becoming more valuable than ever. Today we're taking a look at one of the latest offerings from Goal Zero, its new Yeti 1000 Core, which arrives with plenty of power to back up its versatile array of I/O. But is it a worthy addition to your kit? That's what our latest Tested with 9to5Toys seeks to answer.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Hands-on with Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core power station

Earlier this year, Goal Zero launched its latest power station with the Yeti 1000 Core in July. Arriving with a wide range of ports for recharging your gear and the internal power to back it up, this capable offering is just as reliable for tagging along on camping trips or tailgates as it is for having on-hand during power outages and the like.

Everything is centered around an internal 1,200W battery that can supply power to all of your gadgets and appliances with seven different ports. It can recharge from the wall adapter, but there’s also the option to hook up a solar panel for an entirely off-the-grid setup. But is it worth the steep $1,000 price tag? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

This Yeti power station delivers award-winning power when you need it – anywhere.

It has dependable, powerful lithium-battery technology, seven versatile port options, and optimized solar charging. It’s as simple and easy as that.

The Yeti 1000 Core features a capable 1,200-watt inverter (2400-watt surge) designed to handle everything from power-hungry devices and electronics to small appliances.

Power laptops, portable fridges, coffee makers, and more.

The included 120-watt Power Supply plugs into the 8-millimeter charging port to recharge the Yeti in 9 hours, and the available 230-watt Power Supply (sold separately) drops recharge time to 4.5 hours.

9to5Toys’ Take:

At this point, I’m no stranger to what Goal Zero is all about. Earlier this year, I took the smaller Sherpa 100PD for a spin. But when I saw the launch of the Yeti 1000 Core, I was excited to see all of the perks that came with the higher-end package. And after spending the past few months with the recent release, I have to say I’m impressed.

Earlier this fall, about a week after I received the Yeti 1000 Core, a massive storm came in and took out my power for a day. It was a pretty wild coincidence that pretty much right after I played around with the power station for the first time, I actually had to rely on it. Goal Zero’s latest product proved to be a dependable solution right out of the gate.

Everything from there was just a bonus, honesty, I was already sold.

To back up a bit, the Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core arrives as one of its more mid-tier offerings. There are certainly more affordable solutions than this $1,000 product, just as there are even more capable models with higher price tags to match. What does that stack of cash actually get you, though?

For starters, it can provide 1,200W of power from within its premium and rugged casing. It’s capable of dishing out that juice through any number of its ports, though the pair of full AC outputs and 60W USB-C port were easy highlights for me. You’ll also find a series of other I/O, which all combine to deliver about as versatile of a charging solution as they come. If there is a device you’re looking to recharge or an appliance you want to power, odds are the Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core will be up to the task.

After testing it out in what was arguably the worst-case scenario, or I suppose the best case for showing just how reliable it was at keeping my laptop, phone, and a bunch of other gear topped off, I’ve been excited to put it to the test for a less critical cause. I’m sure before long, the Yeti 1000 Core will end up tagging along to a few tailgates to close out the remainder of the football season, and I see it proving worthy yet again.

So whether you’re in the market for an emergency backup that’ll keep your gear running in a pinch or just want a power station for recreational use, Goal Zero has delivered plenty of value for your cash with the Yeti 1000 Core. Its 1,200W of power and 983Wh capacity is certainly enough to cover you through most circumstances, and the build quality definitely seems to be nicer than other models on the market.

Sure $1,000 is pricey, don’t get me wrong. But if a power station calls to you, definitely make sure that Goal Zero is on the top of your list, if not just springing for the Yeti 1000 Core altogether.

