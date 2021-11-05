Amazon’s early Black Friday Fire HD 10 tablet deals now live + more from $45 (Up to $90 off)

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Amazon is now offering some big-time price drops on its Fire HD tablet lineup. One standout is the All-new Fire HD 10 tablet 32GB at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is matching the Amazon all-time low at $50 off the going rate and the best we can find. Sporting an octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM, you’re looking at up to 12-hours of battery life per charge and expandable storage up to 1TB with a microSD card. The 10.1-inch 1080p display features more than 2 million pixels for your Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, and TikTok viewing pleasure. Alexa is on-board for voice command support alongside built-in cameras for Zoom calls and the like. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more early Black Friday Fire HD tablet deals.

Early Black Friday Fire HD tablet deals:

Early Black Friday Fire HD Kids tablet deals:

While we are talking Amazon devices, you’ll also want to browse through the early holiday offers on the smart Echo gear including speakers, displays, and more. The deals start from just $20 with select models returning to all-time lows ahead of Black Friday 2021. You can check out all of those price drops right here.

More on the All-new Fire HD 10 tablet:

Fast and responsive – powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. 50% more RAM than previous generation.

Long-lasting 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately).

Brighter display – Vivid 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels.

Made with 28% post-consumer recycled plastics in tablet.

Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

