Get started with Apollo’s 53-piece Household Tool Set at under $27 (Save 20%, 2021 low)

Amazon is offering the Apollo Tools 53-piece Household Tool Set for $26.86 shipped. For comparison, this set usually sells for $33 or so, leaving you with 20% in savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. If you or perhaps a friend are just getting started with a place of their own, having a few common tools is bound to come in handy. This balanced collection includes a variety of the “most-needed and most-used tools,” ranging from a hammer to pliers, a tape measure, hex keys, and the list goes on. An included storage container houses all of the tools, making it a cinch to haul it all from one place to another.

For those of you who are primarily after a large screwdriver set, perhaps your money would be put to better use with this 101-piece security kit at $15 Prime shipped. It’s full of common bit types in addition to security tips ranging from Pozi to Tri-Wing, and much more. Each bit is crafted from high-strength chrome vanadium steel so each can “withstand more torque and reduce wear-outs.”

Another handy tool worth having around is this laser temperature gun at $13.50 Prime shipped. You would usually need to spend $20, so now is a great time to strike. That’s just one of many other workshop-friendly offers that can be found in our DIY and outdoor tools guide.

This 53 piece household tool kit with tool box contains all the tools needed for most repairs around the home. The tools are heat treated and chrome plated to resist corrosion, and comes with a handy tool box which conveniently stores tools for quick access.

