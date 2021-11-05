Here’s another chance to score Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon lows of $30 off

Amazon is now discounting a selection of all-new Apple Watch Series 7 models, taking up to $30 off to deliver new or matches of the all-time lows starting at $389.99. Shipping is free across the board. Seeing the most notable discounts, you can save on several of the GPS + Cellular styles in both 41mm and 45mm sizes at $719 in various finishes and complementing bands. Matching the all-time lows we’ve seen only once before.

Apple Watch Series 7 arrives as the latest iteration of fitness tracker with some notable improvements over its predecessors. Headlined by the noticeably larger screen, there’s now added IP6X dust-resistance to pair with the usual fitness tracking features. There’s also a new fast charging mode, which can deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then head below for more.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use

The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design

Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app

Take an ECG anytime, anywhere

Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications

