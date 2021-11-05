GoPro’s all-new HERO10 Black sees very first discount to $449 (Save $51)

Amazon is currently offering the all-new GoPro HERO10 Black for $449 shipped. Also at B&H for $1 more. Down from the usual $500 price tag you’d pay, today’s offer amounts to the very first discount since launching earlier this year at $51 off. Delivering the brand’s latest action camera, GoPro HERO10 Black arrives with an upgraded processor to power its 5.3K recording at 60 FPS alongside other features like HyperSmooth 4.0, improved tone mapping, and 3D noise reduction. Though in terms of design, GoPro is sticking with the 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the back that pairs with an additional screen on the front for lining up the perfect shot while vlogging or taking a selfie. We found that it delivered plenty of refinements to justify the cost in our hands-on review, but then

If you can live without all of the improments on the latest action camera, there’s also plenty of savings to be had by going with the now previous-generation GoPro HERO9 Black. This alternative delivers a similar package overall, just without the higher resolution or the other all-around enhanced recording capabilities. Though with a $350 sale price, it’s $99 under what you’ll pay for the latest and greatest.

Speaking of, DJI just released its new Action 2 to close out last month, arriving with a modular package that may finally give GoPro a run for its money. We took a hands-on look to see just how it performs and walked away quite impressed, so be sure to give our coverage a rundown to see what DJI is bringing to the action camera table.

GoPro HERO10 Black features:

All-out speed and ultimate ease come together in the most powerful GoPro ever, HERO10 Black. The revolutionary new GP2 chip shoots 5.3K video with double the frame rate, 23MP photos, enhanced low-light performance and bar-shattering HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization in all modes. To simplify things, HERO10 is cloud connected—so the moment you charge it, your footage is automatically uploaded to the cloud.

