GoPro HERO9 Black brings 5K/20MP recording to your action camera setup at low of $350

Amazon is offering the GoPro HERO9 Black Action Camera for $349.99 shipped. Down from its $400 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. Ready to capture your adventures in stunning 5K video, the HERO9 black is still a compelling camera even if it’s not the latest HERO10. It also takes 20MP pictures and SuperPhoto mode can automatically pick the best image processing for you, taking guesswork out of the equation. There’s also dual displays here with one on the front and back so you can easily see what’s in frame. The HERO9 Black even doubles as a 1080p webcam over USB-C on your computer, delivering a solid experience all around. Take a closer look in our hands-on review then head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, consider the HERO7 Black instead. Sure, it doesn’t have 5K video, 20MP photos, or HyperSmooth 3.0, but at the same time, it’s a solid action camera for $240 on Amazon. With all that said, it still captures 4K60 video, 12MP pictures, and features first-generation HyperSmooth shooting for a great experience all things considered.

Of course, there’s always the just-released DJI Action 2 which sports a modular design. We found that it might even be the GoPro Killer in our hands-on review that went live earlier this week. Ready to shoot 4K 120FPS out of the box, this compact action camera could be just what you need to record family vacations this fall and winter.

More on the GoPro HERO9 Black:

5K Video – Shoot stunning video with up to 5K resolution, perfect for maintaining detail even when zooming in

20MP Photo with SuperPhoto: Capture crisp, pro-quality photos with 20MP clarity. And with SuperPhoto, HERO9 Black can automatically pick all the best image processing for you

Front Display + Rear Touch Screen: A new, larger rear touch screen with touch zoom on HERO9 Black and a dazzling new front display makes for easy framing and intuitive camera control

Live Streaming + Webcam: Live stream in 1080p on social, get HyperSmooth stabilization as you broadcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!