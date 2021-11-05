Govee Super Fan Festival sale discounts most popular smart home lights from $59

To end the week, Govee is launching a new Super Fan Festival sale that’s discounting a selection of the brand’s most popular offerings. Shipping is free across the board, as well. Amongst all of the other markdowns, our top pick is the Govee Lyra RGBIC Corner Floor Lamp at $129.99. Having launched earlier this summer with a $170 price tag, it has more recently been fetching $150 as today’s offer delivers the second-best price and lowest in nearly 2 months. This floor lamp enters with a Philips Hue-inspired design and full color output, but without the more premium price tag. It pairs with Alexa and Assistant over Wi-Fi and showers your wall in ambient light thanks to the ability to dish out multiple colors at a time. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for a collection of other Govee discounts.

First up, be sure to head over to the Govee Super Fan Festival sale and peruse all of the discounts before going any further. Everything is broken down into different categories based on rankings from Govee owners.

Govee Super Fan Festival sale highlights:

If not being able to control lights with Siri is a dealbreaker, you can instead cash-in on this Philips Hue HomeKit Lightstrip Plus starter set at the best price yet. Dropping down from $110, it’s $69 price tag is about as nice as it gets for adding some ambient lighting to your space.

Govee Lyra RGBIC Corner Floor Lamp features:

This elegantly designed, a minimalist floor lamp provides diffused lighting to create breathtaking surroundings in your home living space. A slim outline and impressive color projection make Govee Lyra a delightful addition to your home.

