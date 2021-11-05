Le Creuset’s Harry Potter collection has nine festive pieces for the holiday season

Le Creuset has a new Harry Potter collection that offers nine new pieces for fans. In the collection, you’ll find a Harry Potter themed Signature Round Dutch Oven, the Lord Voldemort Rectangle Covered Casserole, the Hogwarts Houses Dessert Plate Set, and much more. Better yet, pricing starts at just $25, and Le Creuset offers free delivery on orders of $99 or more. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Le Creuset x Harry Pottery collection.

“We are thrilled to team up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring that magic to life through an extraordinary collection that combines the adventurous culinary world with the fantastic imaginative Wizarding World,” he continued. “Chefs and Harry Potter fans alike will now be able to express their inner creativity as they transform humble ingredients into spectacular dishes.”

Quidditch Signature Round Dutch Oven

The dutch oven is a best-selling piece from Le Creuset, and the Quidditch Signature style is a standout from this collection. It has a bold blue color with a Golden Snitch-styled heat-resistant knob. This dutch oven is also embossed with three Quidditch goal rings and is priced at $300. With the holiday right around the corner, this would be a fantastic gift option for the Harry Potter fans.

Lord Voldemort Covered Casserole

If you’re planning to have a holiday party, the Lord Voldemort Cover Casserole would be a fun touch to any dinner. Styled with You Know Who’s wand as the handle, it has the Dark Mark in the bottom of the pan. Suitable for temperatures ranging from -9°F to 500°F it’s both freezer and oven safe. This casserole pan is priced at $140.

Hogwarts Express Kettle

Steam a cup of tea in the gorgeous Hogwarts Express Kettle at $120. This kettle features a bold matte black and Cerise red glaze over fast-heating premium carbon steel. The whistle was designed to be loud, just like the iconic train, and would make a gorgeous accent to any kitchen during the holiday season.

