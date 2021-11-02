Columbia’s Holiday Gift Guide has best-selling outerwear, slippers, more from $7

Columbia’s Holiday Gift Guide is live with an array of outerwear and apparel for the whole family. This gift guide makes it easy to get your shopping done early, with over 300 items and prices starting at just $7. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Find all of our top picks from the Columbia Gift Guide below.

Comfy fleece jackets and pullovers

A standout from this sale is the Steens Mountain Half Snap Fleece Pullover. Available in six colors and three sizes – big, tall, and standard – this pullover is a great look as the weather gets cold. Plus, it’s currently priced at $40, down from its regular price of $60.

Sherpa material is very on-trend for the fall and winter season, so the Women’s CSC Sherpa Jacket is a must-have this holiday season. It features a super soft, high-pile fleece with an extended hem. The attached hood and zippered hand pockets are sure to keep you warm. This style is available in five color options and is priced at $99.

Columbia Holiday Warm Gifts

There are plenty of other ways to stay warm throughout this collection, including, of course, slippers. Always a fantastic option for holiday gifting, Columbia has an array of nice styles to choose from. One of our favorites are the Duchess Hill slippers. These slippers can be worn by both men and women alike and are come in two color options: brown or black. The slippers feature a rubber sole while the interior is lined with faux fur to help keep you warm. These slippers are priced at $60, with over 230 reviews from Columbia customers averaging a 4.7/5 star rating.

Another phenomenal gift option from the Columbia Holiday Gift Guide is the Reversible Plush Sherpa Throw. This reversible throw features a sherpa material on one side and fleece on the other. This machine-washable blanket is available in two color options and will stay looking nice for years to come. The throw is currently priced at $53, down from its original $70 price tag.

Finally, you will want to check out the Amazon Fashion Holiday Gift Guide that’s live with top brands including Carhartt, Adidas, and more.

