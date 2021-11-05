MSI’s GK50 mechanical keyboard plunges to new low at $37 (Save 54%), more

Amazon is now offering MSI’s GK50 Low-Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $36.99 shipped. This was recently going for as much as $80 from the retailer, with today’s deal saving you as much as 54% and marking a new all-time low. Centered on the sleek brushed aluminum frame, this low-profile mechanical keyboard is comes backed by speed-focused mechanical switches and per-key RGB backlighting. And thanks to the ergonomic low-to-high key design, you can save stress on your hands and fingers even during marathon gaming sessions. Head below for more options.

Update 11/5 @ 7:02 PM: Amazon is also offering MSI’s Clutch GM41 20K DPI Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock for $74.99 shipped. Down from the $95 list price, today’s deal saves you as much as21% and marks a new Amazon all-time low.

Need a budget-friendly mouse to go along with today’s keyboard? Well, Logitech’s G305 Wireless mouse is currently down to just $29.99 shipped on Amazon as well. That slashes as much as 40% off what it normally runs for, matching the all-time low from this retailer. While it might not be the newest face on the market, this steady gaming mouse packs a 12K DPI sensor and six programmable buttons to complement the lightweight form factor. With 250-hours of playtime off a single AA battery, it’s a great bet for seasoned gamers and new players alike. ‘

Keep the gaming deals rolling along with up to 30% off JBL’s Quantum gaming headset lineup. These hi-fi headphones come paired with noise-canceling or reducing microphones, so you can stay one step ahead and keep on track with the rest of your team with deals starting at just $30 shipped.

More on MSI’s GK0 Low-Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard:

Low profile mechanical switches provide speed, accuracy, and endurance

Slim and lightweight design

The ergonomic high low keycap design reduces strain and pain of hands and wrists

Brushed metal top plate and octagonal shaped keycaps

Stunning per Key RGB lighting and several effects

