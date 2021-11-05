MSI’s GK50 mechanical keyboard plunges to new low at $37 (Save 54%), more

Amazon is now offering MSI’s GK50 Low-Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $36.99 shipped. This was recently going for as much as $80 from the retailer, with today’s deal saving you as much as 54% and marking a new all-time low. Centered on the sleek brushed aluminum frame, this low-profile mechanical keyboard is comes backed by speed-focused mechanical switches and per-key RGB backlighting. And thanks to the ergonomic low-to-high key design, you can save stress on your hands and fingers even during marathon gaming sessions. Head below for more options.
Update 11/5 @ 7:02 PM: Amazon is also offering MSI’s Clutch GM41 20K DPI Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock for $74.99 shipped. Down from the $95 list price, today’s deal saves you as much as21% and marks a new Amazon all-time low.
Need a budget-friendly mouse to go along with today’s keyboard? Well, Logitech’s G305 Wireless mouse is currently down to just $29.99 shipped on Amazon as well. That slashes as much as 40% off what it normally runs for, matching the all-time low from this retailer. While it might not be the newest face on the market, this steady gaming mouse packs a 12K DPI sensor and six programmable buttons to complement the lightweight form factor. With 250-hours of playtime off a single AA battery, it’s a great bet for seasoned gamers and new players alike. ‘
Keep the gaming deals rolling along with up to 30% off JBL’s Quantum gaming headset lineup. These hi-fi headphones come paired with noise-canceling or reducing microphones, so you can stay one step ahead and keep on track with the rest of your team with deals starting at just $30 shipped.
More on MSI’s GK0 Low-Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard:
- Low profile mechanical switches provide speed, accuracy, and endurance
- Slim and lightweight design
- The ergonomic high low keycap design reduces strain and pain of hands and wrists
- Brushed metal top plate and octagonal shaped keycaps
- Stunning per Key RGB lighting and several effects
