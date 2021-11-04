Take up to 30% off JBL’s Quantum Headset lineup at lows from $30 shipped

Gamestop is currently offering JBL’s Quantum 400 Headset for $69.95 shipped. Down from the usual $100 tag, today’s 30% savings undercut Amazon’s discount by $10, matching the all-time low there as well. Alongside that iconic JBL immersive audio, you’re also looking at cushy memory foam earcups, universal compatibility, and some fresh RGB backlighting effects on this premium model. The flip-up boom microphone is noise-canceling as well, so you can reach your teammates crystal-clear in the heat of battle. We’re also tracking a slew of savings on the rest of JBL’s Quantum headset lineup, so hit the jump for even more options from $30.

More JBL Headset deals:

Before you go, we also just tracked a new all-time low on Logitech’s G PRO X Superlight Mouse down to $130. Weighing in at just 63 grams, this ultralight mouse makes quick work of the competition with Logitech’s 25.6K DPI HERO sensor in tow. Plus, we’re tracking even more budget-friendly options inside from just $20 Prime shipped.

More on JBL’s Quantum 400 Gaming Headset:

Features JBL Quantum Surround sound technology which is engineered for accuracy and delivers immersive gaming audio for a competitive edge, so users never have to miss a step, shot or jump during gameplay.

JBL Quantum 400 gaming headset incorporates a flip-up boom microphone with echo cancelling technology, allowing users to focus on their teammates’ voice rather than background noise, for crystal clear communication. Integrated Discord certified game-chat balance.

Memory foam ear cushions on the JBL Quantum 400 headset are covered in soft PU leather, providing comfort for marathon sessions, plus 3.5 mm and USB adapter connections for multi-platform gaming on PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

