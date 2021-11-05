SK hynix’s 2TB M.2 internal SSD now $208 at Amazon (Reg. up to $280) + more from $59

SK hynix (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its Gold P31 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive for $208.25 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly listed between $245 and $280, this is more than 25% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and about $16 under the previous deal price. A perfect for option for building out a new machine, this one can move data at up to 3500MB/s with “proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology.” It also ships with a 5-year warranty and comes in the stick-type M.2 form-factor for both desktop and laptop machines. Head below for more deals and details.

More SK hynix SSD deals:

But if you prefer to go the portable route, Seagate’s new One Touch portable USB-C SSDs are on sale for the first time with deals starting from $80. These drives are the latest from the brand with speedy 1,030MB/s transfer rates and nice fabric-wrapped accents on the outer shell. Browse through this week’s coverage for more details on these new portable SSDs right here. Just be sure yo also check out this ongoing offer on SanDisk’s Extreme 2TB USB-C NVMe Portable SSD as well.

More on the SK hynix Gold P31 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD:

Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology

Pioneering thermal efficiency – allowing the Gold P31 to run extremely cool while being primed for performance

5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

Premium SSD powered by the global top 2 memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

