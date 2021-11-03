Seagate’s new One Touch portable USB-C SSDs on sale for the first time from $80

Amazon is now offering the Seagate One Touch 500GB Portable Solid-State Drive for $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching $95, you’re looking at the very first discount since launching earlier this year and a new all-time low. Seagate’s latest rendition of the popular One Touch lineup delivers a sleek SSD that’s covered in a stylish casing that pairs a unique plastic look with fabric on the sides. There’s also 1,030MB/s transfer speeds to rely on for quickly backing up files and the like, as well as USB-C connectivity for pairing to your Mac, iPad, and more out of the box. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then head below for more.

Those who could use some additional storage will also find that the 1TB version of Seagate’s recent One Touch SSD is also on sale at Amazon. Dropping in price for the first time too, you’re looking at an all-time low of $149.99. That’s down from the usual $170 price tag you’d pay and another rare offer on the brand’s most recent addition to its lineup. Aside from double the storage capacity, you’re looking at the same feature set and design as noted above.

If you’d prefer an internal piece of storage for upgrading the boot drive or anything of the sorts, Sabrent’s 3400MB/s Rocket NVMe M.2 SSDs now on sale, as well. Starting at $130, you’re looking at some of the best prices to date across various models and storage capacities, with upwards of $50 in savings attached. Get all of the details right here.

Seagate One Touch SSD features:

Accelerate your performance and score some downtime with One Touch SSD. With speeds up to 1030MB/s to transfer large files without delay, an Android app to backup photos and videos—freeing up device space, plus up to 2TB capacity and simple plug-n-play USB-C Windows and Mac compatibility to keep files handy. Travel-sized and styled right, work seamlessly from the drive—wherever you are.

