AirPods Max fall to new Amazon all-time low of $430 following $119 discount

Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirPods Max in Sky Blue for $429.98 shipped. Down from $549, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low at $119 off and $30 under our previous mention from the retailer. In the past, we’ve seen them sell for $1 less once before.

Delivering a flagship listening experience backed by Apple’s H1 chip, the new AirPods Max arrive with some of the best-in-class active noise cancellation you’ll find on the market. That’s alongside support for Hey Siri, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour playback. A premium build rounds out the equation, pairing an aluminum frame with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter. Head below for more.

But if the more premium price tag and over-ear fit aren’t doing much for you, don’t forget that AirPods Pro are still marked down to $190. These provide many of the same features noted above like ANC, Hey Siri, and Spatial Audio, but with an in-ear, true wireless design that’s backed by Apple’s H1 chip. The audio fidelity isn’t going to be nearly as good as with AirPods Max, but the portability will be convenient for students or commuters. There’s also the refreshed MagSafe Charging Case!

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

