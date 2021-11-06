AirPods Max fall to new Amazon all-time low of $430 following $119 discount

-
AmazonAppleHeadphones
Amazon low $119 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirPods Max in Sky Blue for $429.98 shipped. Down from $549, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low at $119 off and $30 under our previous mention from the retailer. In the past, we’ve seen them sell for $1 less once before.

Delivering a flagship listening experience backed by Apple’s H1 chip, the new AirPods Max arrive with some of the best-in-class active noise cancellation you’ll find on the market. That’s alongside support for Hey Siri, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour playback. A premium build rounds out the equation, pairing an aluminum frame with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter. Head below for more.

But if the more premium price tag and over-ear fit aren’t doing much for you, don’t forget that AirPods Pro are still marked down to $190. These provide many of the same features noted above like ANC, Hey Siri, and Spatial Audio, but with an in-ear, true wireless design that’s backed by Apple’s H1 chip. The audio fidelity isn’t going to be nearly as good as with AirPods Max, but the portability will be convenient for students or commuters. There’s also the refreshed MagSafe Charging Case!

Then be sure to go hit up all of the other early Black Friday deals in our Apple guide. There’s everything from the latest Macs to M1 iPad Pros and so much more.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Headphones

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Get this 8-piece AirPods accessory bundle in a choice o...
V-MODA debuts first truly wireless Hexamove earbuds: De...
Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe case have droppe...
LEGO’s annual Chinese New Year sets celebrate Yea...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 11-inch iPad Pro $149 off, Google ...
Spigen’s new Tesla/Mach-E MagSafe Mount returns t...
Enjoy crisp air year around with these HEPA filters fro...
Prepare for an 80-inch TV with Walker Edison’s Sa...
Show More Comments